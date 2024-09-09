The lawyer representing Miles Hudson, known as the driver of the "Belltown Hellcat," is attempting to bail on his defendant right before an evidentiary hearing, according to newly filed court documents.

A new docket entry shows that Joshua Brumley, of Brumley Law Firm, PLLC, is asking out of Hudson's civil noise complaint case. Brumley requested his withdrawal on Monday, and Hudson's evidentiary hearing is on Tuesday.

The case includes a default judgment of $83,619.97 against Hudson, stemming from his loud Dodge Charger SRT, which he drove recklessly through the streets of Seattle late at night.

Many residents of Seattle's Belltown neighborhood reported hearing the Hellcat's loud exhaust as it sped down local roads. Hudson was known for posting his antics to Instagram, gaining a large following in the process.

Back on May 10, Hudson said he was improperly served a Summons and Complaint for the $83,000 fine. Hudson and Brumley tried to vacate the default judgment by claiming the server's description of him had an incorrect weight, suggesting they served the wrong person. The motion was ultimately denied.

The defense later requested a hearing to prove Hudson was improperly served the default judgment. But now, just a day before the hearing, Brumley requested his withdrawal.

No specific reason was provided by Brumley, which is normal in motions to withdraw.

Another motion filed by Brumley asks that Tuesday's evidentiary hearing be removed from the court calendar. It's scheduled to take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Seattle Municipal Court.

Hudson originally hired Brumley back in July to try and dismiss the $83K default judgment against him. Hudson posted to his social media thanking Brumley, saying, "Literal best attorney in the city. Bro finna save me."

Hudson was previously ordered by a Seattle judge to stop driving his infamous Hellcat around town, and to stop posting to his social media during his involvement in an active stalking and sexual harassment case.

