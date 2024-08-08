The man known as the "Belltown Hellcat," 21-year-old Miles Hudson, is once again a wanted man after missing a court hearing in Renton on Monday.

A $25,000 bench warrant was issued for his arrest following his failure to appear in court on charges related to a 2023 conviction for assaulting his mother.

Hudson pleaded guilty last year to slamming his mother to the ground during an altercation because she refused to make him coffee, according to court records. Although sentenced to a year in jail, Hudson served only two days under the condition that he complied with the court's instructions.

During a June hearing in Renton, the judge warned Hudson that no further continuances would be granted and instructed him to return to court by August 5. Hudson acknowledged the instructions but failed to appear for the scheduled hearing.

"The city has some serious concerns as to the risk that Mr. Hudson poses to the community given his noncompliance with the court's conditions and his outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction," said Renton's city attorney.

Hudson's suspended sentence required him not to break any laws and to attend all court hearings. His recent failure to comply could result in significant legal consequences, including potential jail time.

In addition to the assault case, Renton courts are now dealing with criminal stalking and revenge porn charges against Hudson in Seattle. Hudson is also expected to appear in a Seattle court later this month for cases involving reckless driving and domestic violence.

The Valley Defenders law firm in Bellevue, representing Hudson, declined to comment on the situation when contacted by FOX 13 Seattle.

Who is the 'Belltown Hellcat?'

Hudson, who is known on Instagram as "srt.miles," has previously been charged with two counts of reckless driving. Despite a Seattle Municipal Court judge’s order prohibiting him from driving the vehicle, Hudson continued to showcase the car’s excessive noise on social media to his more than 700,000 Instagram followers.

Further legal issues also loom for Hudson, including separate charges of stalking and cyber harassment in Seattle. On July 3, a bench warrant was issued for the 21-year-old who did not show up in court for a domestic violence hearing in Seattle.

For months, "hell on wheels" are the words residents living in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood have used to describe Hudson.

Hudson hopes the court will vacate the default judgment against him after issuing a September evidentiary hearing, reverse the penalties and costs — totaling $83,619.97 — and allow him to proceed in the case with an attorney’s assistance.

As Hudson's legal troubles continue to mount, the community waits for further developments as he faces multiple legal battles.

