Costco is changing the way members enter the warehouse

Costco Wholesale is changing the shopper entry process by introducing membership scanning devices at the entrances of its warehouse stores over the next few months.

The retail giant says the move aims to streamline access for its members, who will now be required to scan their physical or digital membership cards at a tablet upon entry.

Guests visiting Costco will need to be accompanied by a valid member. Any issues or inquiries can be addressed by an attendant who will still be stationed at the door to provide assistance.

Costco notes on its website that warehouses will soon require members to scan their card when entering. (Screenshot of Costco.com)

The retail giant has communicated that those with inactive, expired memberships or individuals interested in signing up for a new membership, should visit the membership counter before shopping. Additionally, if your membership card does not feature a photo, you will need to show a valid photo ID. Costco encourages members to have a photo taken for their card at the membership counter.

This system was first tested near Costco's headquarters in Issaquah earlier in the year.

Costco set to increase membership fees starting Sept. 1

In related news, Costco has announced an increase in its annual membership fees for the first time in seven years, slated to take effect on Sept. 1. The new fees will boost the price of Costco’s basic Gold Star membership from $60 to $65 annually, while the cost for its premium Executive membership will rise from $120 to $130.

An estimated 52 million memberships will be impacted by this change, with over half being Executive memberships. This fee increment follows on the heels of the company maintaining low price points for its goods despite inflationary pressures.

Costco's reputation for providing value to its members includes a wide array of benefits such as free sample testing, discounted products ranging from food to travel and an annual 2% reward on qualified purchases. These perks have amassed a fan base of over 133 million members worldwide who frequent the company's 882 warehouses.

For the fiscal year, membership fees have contributed 1.9% to Costco's total revenue, a critical metric that has seen a 7.6% increase in the third quarter of 2023. June's retail month reported a net sales hike of 7.4% year-over-year, totaling $24.48 billion, showcasing the company's robust financial health amidst economic volatility.

FOX Business contributed to this report.