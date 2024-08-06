Washington gubernatorial candidates Bob Ferguson (D) and Dave Reichert (R) are set to face off in the general election this November, early primary results show.

Keep reading to see who is leading the race for WA governor right now, and by how much.

The Associated Press has already called the race for Reichert and Ferguson.

Ferguson, a Democrat currently serving as Washington's Attorney General, has been a presumed frontrunner since Gov. Jay Inslee announced in May 2023 he would not seek reelection.

The 58-year-old grew up in Seattle and is a graduate of the University of Washington. He is serving his third term as attorney general.

Ferguson made headlines in May after two other men named "Bob Ferguson" filed for governor just hours before the deadline. The two Bob Ferguson's eventually dropped out after the current candidate described it as an orchestrated attempt to deceive voters and illegally influence the election.

Reichert, a Republican and former King County Sheriff, has maintained a strong lead over fellow Republican Semi Bird, despite not receiving the state's GOP endorsement.

The highlight of Reichert's 33-year law enforcement career occurred when he nabbed the infamous "Green River Killer," Gary Ridgway, who was convicted of 48 separate murders.

Reichert also served as the U.S. representative for Washington's 8th congressional district for seven terms, from 2005 to 2019.

Ferguson and Reichert now move on to the general election on November 5. The 18-day voting period for the general election begins on October 18.

