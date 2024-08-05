Pioneer Fire now a quarter-mile from Stehekin, Level 3 Evacuations in place

The Pioneer Fire burning in Chelan County is now a quarter-mile from the town of Stehekin, according to fire officials.

The Pioneer Fire started back on June 8 and is now estimated to be 36,111 acres, or over 56 square miles. That's just 13 square miles less than the size of Spokane.

The fire began along the shore of Lake Chelan, about 31 miles northwest of the city of Chelan, WA. It has since spread north toward the town of Stehekin.

Most of Stehekin has been under Level 3 Evacuations (GET OUT NOW) since last week.

FULL EVACUATION MAP

Crews have activated sprinklers and 27 miles of hose line through the small community, wetting homes and infrastructure. The fire is just 12% contained.

Governor Jay Inslee recently issued an emergency proclamation in an effort to get firefighters the supplies they need on the fire line in a timely manner.

Live updates on the Pioneer Fire can be found on InciWeb.

Related article

Meanwhile in Okanogan County, the North Cascades Highway was closed due to the Easy Fire, which is burning 17 miles west of Mazama, WA.

The lightning-caused wildfire has grown to 1,056 acres since July 17, and is 0% contained. There are no evacuations currently in place.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Drone video shows humpback whale swimming with no tail in Salish Sea

At least 4 people wounded in Seattle shooting early Monday

Brothers arrested after ‘knife vs. sword battle’ in Seattle apartment

Woman shot, carjacked in Pierce County while trying to sell marijuana: deputies