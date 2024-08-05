Expand / Collapse search

Pioneer Fire now a quarter-mile from Stehekin, Level 3 Evacuations in place

By
Published  August 5, 2024 4:58pm PDT
Wildfires
FOX 13 Seattle

Wildfires raging in Washington state

FOX 13 is covering several wildfires in the Pacific Northwest: the Pioneer Fire, the Easy Fire, and the Miners Complex Fire. Red Flag Warnings are in place for several areas in Eastern Washington.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Pioneer Fire burning in Chelan County is now a quarter-mile from the town of Stehekin, according to fire officials.

The Pioneer Fire started back on June 8 and is now estimated to be 36,111 acres, or over 56 square miles. That's just 13 square miles less than the size of Spokane.

The fire began along the shore of Lake Chelan, about 31 miles northwest of the city of Chelan, WA. It has since spread north toward the town of Stehekin.

Most of Stehekin has been under Level 3 Evacuations (GET OUT NOW) since last week.

pioneer fire evacuations 8/5/24

FULL EVACUATION MAP

Crews have activated sprinklers and 27 miles of hose line through the small community, wetting homes and infrastructure. The fire is just 12% contained. 

Governor Jay Inslee recently issued an emergency proclamation in an effort to get firefighters the supplies they need on the fire line in a timely manner.

Live updates on the Pioneer Fire can be found on InciWeb.

Meanwhile in Okanogan County, the North Cascades Highway was closed due to the Easy Fire, which is burning 17 miles west of Mazama, WA.

The lightning-caused wildfire has grown to 1,056 acres since July 17, and is 0% contained. There are no evacuations currently in place.

