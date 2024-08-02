Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation in response to WA wildfires

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has issued an emergency proclamation in an effort to get wildfire firefighters the supplies they need quicker.

The proclamation suspends the max hour/day rules for fuel truck drivers, ensuring that fire crews have the gas they need on the fire lines.

This comes as the Pioneer Fire in Chelan County continues to grow, now 33,000+ acres and prompting Level 3 Evacuations for the town of Stehekin.

The full proclamation can be read below:

