Pioneer Fire near Chelan, WA prompts Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations

As the Pioneer Fire continues to burn across 33,277 acres northwest of Chelan, officials have put into place mandatory evacuations for some residents in the Stehekin Valley.

The wildfire, which began on June 8, is currently only 15% contained, according to the latest briefing from fire management personnel. Despite challenging weather conditions that have hampered mapping efforts, there are 732 personnel working tirelessly on the fire, utilizing resources that include 11 crews, 4 helicopters, 29 engines, 27 water tenders and 17 pieces of heavy equipment.

Pioneer Fire in Fourmile Creek (Inciweb)

The most recent figures classify the blaze as human-caused, though the specific cause remains under active investigation.

The community of Stehekin and those along the Stehekin Landing to High Bridge area are under Level 3 evacuation orders, which signify an immediate threat to life and property, urging residents to evacuate without delay. The area stretching from Moore Point to Safety Harbor has received Level 2 evacuation notices, a warning to be set to evacuate at a moment's notice, while Safety Harbor to Camas Creek is at a Level 1 alert, asking residents to stay informed.

Evacuation map for the Pioneer Fire as of July 30, 2024. (Chelan County Emergency Management)

A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Manson High School, and will be streamed live for those who can't attend in person on the Pioneer Fire Information Facebook page. Authorities encourage the submission of questions beforehand via email to 2024.pioneer@firenet.gov or through Facebook Messenger.

Fire response teams took advantage of cooler and damper weather conditions Monday to reinforce firelines and perform other protective measures. Aerial teams focused on containing scattered hot spots near Hazard Creek, and ground crews progressed with mop-up operations near the lakeshore.

Pioneer Fire in Chelan County, Washington. (Inciweb)

Tuesday's firefighting efforts will encompass helicopter water drops along the ridgeline south of Hazard Creek, with ground teams dedicated to safeguarding structures, enhancing firebreaks and performing contingency preparations like mastication and road work.

Weather reports for Tuesday called for mid-70 temperatures and good overnight relative humidity recovery, which should retard the spread of the fire to some degree. However, a warming trend is expected to take hold tomorrow, increasing the risk of active fire behavior by the week's end. Residents who are concerned about smoke and air quality can find information at airfire.org's Current Smoke Outlook for North Central Washington.

Pioneer Fire in Chelan County, Washington. (Inciweb)

Forest closures have been implemented in the North Cascades National Park and much of the fire area in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Campfires are currently banned and a Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting unauthorized drone activity.

