Chelan County fire is over 3,800 acres and likely to burn until late October

A fire in Chelan County continues to burn and has grown to more than 3,800 acres this week.

The Pioneer Fire, which started on June 8, is about 31 miles northwest of Chelan, in the Lake Chelan-Sawtooth Wilderness area in the Chelan Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and on private land.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said crews have spent several days managing the response and the fire is 0% contained.

Inciweb, an interagency all-risk incident information management system, said on Tuesday the fire is between Meadow Creek and Prince Creek, and green fuels and the northwesterly wind continues to slow the northward progression of the fire.

Due to the terrain and lack of infrastructure within the wilderness, the fire is likely to continue burning for some time. Fire officials are developing long-term suppression stragegies for potential use later this summer.

Eleven homes and 19 minor structures were threatened.

The estimated date of containment is Oct. 31, 2024, said officials with the Northwest Interagency coordination center.

Officials said human factors was the cause and it remains under investigation.

(Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

As of this week, the following were the current evacuation levels for the Pioneer Fire:

Level 3: Just north of Moore Point south to Canoe Creek. Level 3 means leave the area immediately.

Level 2 (down lake): Canoe Creek to Lone Fir Creek. Level 2 means prepare now in case you need to evacuate the area in a hurry.

Level 1 (down lake): Lone Fir Creek to Safety Harbor. Level 1 means stay alert and monitor the fire in the area.

Level 2 (up lake): Just north of Moore Point to and including Flick Creek Campground.

Level 1 (up lake): Flick Creek Campground to and including the Fourmile Creek camping area.

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night at the North Cascades National Park Golden West Visitor Center in Stehekin.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Bethel School Board clash over LGBTQ+ resolution ends in sheriff complaint

'Belltown Hellcat' fails inspection with Seattle cops

Garfield seniors graduate 11 days after tragic shooting outside school

‘The bullet is still in my wall’: Tacoma neighbors concerned over recent gunfire

Seattle bikini barista responds to customer's threats by smashing windshield

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.