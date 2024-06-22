1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting near Alki Beach

Seattle Police are investigating a homicide that happened in West Seattle early Saturday morning.

Seattle officers responded to reports of shots fired around 3:51 a.m. on Harbor Avenue SW, near the northmost point of the Alki neighborhood.

Officers located a man in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to SPD, a second victim with a gunshot wound was located in Renton and taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

A nearby home was also struck by gunfire, but nobody inside was hurt.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the deadly shooting. Multiple suspects fled the scene and have not been located.

Homicide Unit detectives are leading this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Pregnant woman, JBLM soldier killed in Lacey shooting; suspect arrested

Close call caught on camera: Street racer nearly hits pedestrian in Bellevue

Seattle's ‘Belltown Hellcat’ faces new criminal charges for stalking, harassment

Homelessness in Pierce County: Despite millions in funding, residents remain skeptical

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.