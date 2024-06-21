Man critically injured in overnight brawl in Seattle's SODO neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a brawl that broke out in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood.

Just before 4 a.m. on Friday, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) issued an alert advising the public to avoid the area near the corner of 4th Ave. S and S Hinds St. while officers investigated a serious-injury assault.

When first responders arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with serious head injuries. He was immediately taken to Harborview Medical Center in "extreme critical condition".

Authorities say there was a fight involving multiple individuals outside of Siren Tavern, and they are working to determine the cause of the altercation.

The SPD reports that the suspects fled the area.

Officers have collected evidence and established a perimeter at the assault scene. SPD detectives will continue to secure the site pending a status update on the victim.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to call 911 or the SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.