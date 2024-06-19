Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed bills into law during his last legislative session earlier this year. Hundreds of laws went into effect on June 6, but there are a few more that begin on July 1.

Keep reading for what you need to know about the new laws, and how they could impact your life.

‘Stealthing’ or tampering with sexually protective devices

HB 1958 establishes a legal framework for civil action against individuals who remove or tamper with sexually protective devices without consent. Sexually protective devices include but are not limited to condoms, diaphragms and certain other birth control methods.

A person may bring a civil lawsuit if another person, during agreed sexual activity involving a sexually protective device, does the following without consent: removes the device, continues sexual activity knowing the device was unintentionally removed, tampers with the device to render it ineffective or uses a tampered device or misleads the person about the use of the device.

Courts may award compensatory damages, punitive damages, statutory damages ($5,000 per violation), injunctive relief, and other appropriate relief.

Motor vehicle safety recalls

SB 5504 addresses open motor vehicle safety recalls. The bill mandates that vehicle inspection facilities and the Department of Licensing in Washington State notify vehicle owners of any open safety recalls at the time of inspection or registration/renewal.

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families exemptions

SB 2007 extends exemptions to the time limit on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). Previously, families with an adult receiving TANF for 60 months were ineligible for further assistance.

The bill amends RCW 74.08A.010 to allow exemptions for families facing hardships such as homelessness, high unemployment rates, domestic violence, or having a child under two years old. These exemptions can extend benefits beyond the 60-month limit, providing transitional food assistance and support services.

Hospital staffing standards

SB 5236 concerns hospital staffing and improving workplace standards. The bill expands staffing committees to include additional nursing staff, modifying staffing committee requirements, and clarifies standards and enforcement of mandatory overtime and uninterrupted meal and rest breaks.

Warehouse worker safety

HB 1762 outlines regulations for warehouse distribution center employers in Washington state. It aims to protect warehouse employees by establishing rules around work quotas, monitoring of work speed data, and rest and meal periods.

Tribal Opioid Prevention and Treatment Account established

SB 6099, establishes the Tribal Opioid Prevention and Treatment Account in Washington state. It aims to address the disproportionate impact of the opioid crisis on American Indian and Alaska Native communities by creating a dedicated fund.

The account will receive a portion of opioid settlement funds starting from July 1, 2025, with increasing allocations over time. Funds from this account will support various initiatives including prevention, treatment programs, peer services, awareness campaigns, education, and support for first responders in tribal communities.

The bill specifies different effective dates for its provisions, with full implementation by July 1, 2028, and certain sections becoming effective earlier.

Supporting crime victims and witnesses

SB 5937 supports crime victims and witnesses by promoting victim-centered, trauma-informed responses. It proposes several amendments and additions to existing laws across various RCWs (Revised Code of Washington) related to crime victim compensation and services. Key provisions:

Expanding Definitions: Clarifies definitions such as "victim," "beneficiary" and "criminal act" to ensure they encompass a broader range of circumstances and individuals eligible for support.

Time Limits and Eligibility: Sets guidelines on the time frame for filing compensation claims, conditions under which benefits are eligible (e.g., not eligible if the injury resulted from the victim's provocation or while committing a felony), and requirements for cooperation with law enforcement.

Medical and Counseling Services: Specifies provisions for medical examinations, coverage of transportation costs for victims requiring treatment, reimbursement for colposcopy examinations in certain cases, and guidelines for mental health counseling for victims and their families.

Regulatory Oversight: Establishes regulatory mechanisms to ensure the proper provision and reimbursement of services to victims, including inspection and audit of service provider records.

Penalties and Effective Date: Prescribes penalties for non-compliance with the provisions outlined and specifies the effective date of the amendments.

Overall, the bill seeks to modernize and strengthen the state's support system for crime victims and witnesses by updating definitions, expanding coverage and ensuring that services are provided in a manner sensitive to the trauma experienced by victims.

