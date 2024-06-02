Police pursuits in WA resume June 6, deputies ready to enforce new law

Law enforcement officers in Washington state will soon have more leeway to pursue suspects when a new law goes into effect on Thursday.

Initiative 2113 restores the authority to pursue a fleeing suspect when there is reasonable suspicion that the suspect violated the law.

Currently, officers can only initiate a pursuit if they have a reasonable suspicion that a person in the vehicle is committing or has committed a violent offense, a sex offense, a vehicular assault offense, a domestic violence offense, an escape, or is driving under the influence.

Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department emphasized that come June 6, deputies will not be chasing after shoplifters, but he issued a stern warning to car thieves and those engaged in reckless behavior like the TikTok Kia Boyz.

"Unfortunately for you guys stealing cars, ramming them into businesses, committing all these burglaries, yes, we are going to be chasing you because at 3 a.m. when nobody is on the road, it's going to be reasonable, and we're going to catch you," said Sgt Moss.

The primary goal behind this change is to rein in the behavior that has led to a record high number of fatalities on roadways. The message is clear: criminals should no longer feel emboldened if their actions endanger the public.

"As long as it's a felony and something that creates a danger to the public, our deputies are going to do the math in their head and decide, ‘Is this enough, is this worthwhile for us to chase or not?’" said Sgt. Moss.

Critics who opposed rolling back the pursuit rules argue that such pursuits endanger civilians. Each law enforcement agency will now have the authority to set its own policy for officers to follow. However, in Seattle, the rules will remain more restrictive on pursuits, indicating that not all cities will see significant changes.

"We're still going to monitor it. We're going to terminate when we need to. We're not going to chase at rush hour. We're not going to chase through school zones unless it's extremely dangerous like a homicide suspect," said Sgt. Moss.

On Sunday, May 26, a large group of street racers gathered at a warehouse on 176th St and 51st Ave E in Pierce County, engaging in burnouts, racing, drinking, and other dangerous activities. When deputies responded, the group scattered, driving recklessly. Three individuals were apprehended, including one man who was speeding at over 100 mph. The captured vehicles were impounded, and the offenders were taken to the sheriff's department's new mobile booking vehicle.

"When our deputies see you acting a fool, driving impaired, or blocking our roadways, they will take action. Your vehicle will be impounded, and you will go to jail," said Sgt. Moss.

