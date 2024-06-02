Family of Tacoma hit-and-run victim calls for improved safety measures along Pacific Avenue

The family of 30-year-old Stephon Lewis-Jones tells FOX 13 the father of four was the victim of Monday's deadly hit-and-run on Pacific Avenue.

According to investigators, Lewis-Jones was found by first responders around 4:35 a.m. near the intersection of S. 94th St and Pacific Avenue. He was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Related article

On Saturday, his family held a memorial walk in his honor.

"He was a loving son and father," said Stephon's mother, Linda Jones. "You never expect to feel something like this and then it happens to you."

Linda, along with her family, walked along Pacific Avenue holding signs, asking drivers to slow down.

"We want justice for Stephon," she said. "The cars here just speed by. People are often on their cell phones not paying attention."

According to police, the driver who hit the family's loved one did not stop.

"There needs to be some changes on that road," said George Mitchell, Stephon's stepfather.

While there are sidewalks in the area where the young father was hit, the family would like to see some type of traffic calming device installed.

"He's not the only one to be hit along Pacific Avenue," said his mother.

"While we were walking cars were speeding alongside us," said Stephon's aunt, Denise Johnson. "We're just asking people to slow down and be more mindful."

The family tells FOX 13 the case is still being investigated but that a person of interest did turn themselves in.

FOX 13 is working to learn more details about this development.

Stephon Lewis-Jones leaves behind four children. The oldest is 8-years-old.

"He was so talented," said his stepfather. "A real creative type. It's a shame we lost him to this accident."

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Two dead after 3 overnight wrong-way crashes in Pierce County

Deputies shut down street takeover at Frederickson warehouse, multiple arrests made

Man, woman injured in gunfight in Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood

Tacoma teacher, pastor accused of child molestation back in jail after bail violation: docs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.