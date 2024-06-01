Man, woman injured in gunfight in Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood

Seattle Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood that left multiple people injured early Saturday morning.

According to Seattle Police, they first received reports of the shooting around 5 a.m., with nine different people calling 911.

SPD says there was a gunfight between two groups that stretched between the intersection of 12th Ave. S and Boren Street to the east side of the Yesler Terrace Hillclimb, located near 10th Avenue S and S Jackson Street.

Police say there were multiple shooters, and dozens of shell casings were found at the scene. It's believed the shooters used rifles and handguns.

As police were investigating the scene, a man and woman in their 20s were dropped off at Harborview Medical Center’s Emergency Room suffering from gunshot wounds. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Seattle Police initially said three people were shot, though there hasn't been any information on a third victim.

Multiple vehicles were damaged by gunfire and blood evidence was found at the scene, according to SPD. An involved vehicle was seized as evidence.

Some officers heard the shooting and responded within minutes, however it was difficult for them to locate the incident because of how loud the gunfire was.

No suspects were taken into custody, and the reason for the shooting is currently unknown. SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

