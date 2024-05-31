VP Kamala Harris to visit Seattle this weekend, traffic delays possible
SEATTLE - Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to arrive in Seattle on Saturday, June 1 for an evening fundraising event, likely creating some traffic delays as she enters and exits the city.
VP Harris is scheduled to fly into Boeing Field around 3 p.m., and it's currently unknown when she plans to depart.
After landing, she will make her way to the fundraising event at a classified location near Seattle, reportedly for the Biden Victory Fund.
It's possible the Secret Service could close roads or highways on the route to the event, potentially causing similar traffic backups to President Biden's visit three weeks ago.
Shasti Conrad, Chair of the Washington State Democratic Party, released the following statement in response to Harris' visit:
Harris was last in Seattle in October 2023 to push the Biden Administration's agenda on clean energy.
