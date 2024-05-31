VP Kamala Harris to visit Seattle this weekend, traffic delays possible

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to arrive in Seattle on Saturday, June 1 for an evening fundraising event, likely creating some traffic delays as she enters and exits the city.

VP Harris is scheduled to fly into Boeing Field around 3 p.m., and it's currently unknown when she plans to depart.

After landing, she will make her way to the fundraising event at a classified location near Seattle, reportedly for the Biden Victory Fund.

It's possible the Secret Service could close roads or highways on the route to the event, potentially causing similar traffic backups to President Biden's visit three weeks ago.

Shasti Conrad, Chair of the Washington State Democratic Party, released the following statement in response to Harris' visit:

"Washington State Democrats are excited to welcome Vice President Harris to our great state. As the first South Asian woman to Chair a State Party, I am honored to welcome Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and first person of color to be elected our Vice President to Washington State. Vice President Harris and President Biden have earned a second term through their stalwart defense of abortion rights, securing resources to make our communities climate resilient, and helping build the biggest economic comeback in the world since the pandemic."

Harris was last in Seattle in October 2023 to push the Biden Administration's agenda on clean energy.

