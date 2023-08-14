Expand / Collapse search
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Seattle, give address on Inflation Reduction Act

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Kamala Harris
FOX 13 Seattle

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Seattle on Tuesday

SEATTLE - The White House announced Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Seattle on Tuesday to speak about the Inflation Reduction Act.

During her visit, Vice President Harris will be highlighting the Biden administration's action on climate change, aligning with President Joe Biden's recent efforts in delivering the same environmental message during his swing through western states this past week.

The VP is expected to arrive at King County International Airport at 11 a.m. From there, she will deliver remarks on the climate crisis at McKinstry. It's unclear how traffic will be impacted by her visit. 

She will also be giving remarks at an undisclosed political fundraising reception somewhere in the Seattle-area.

Stay tuned for more updates on Vice President Harris' visit to Seattle as we bring you live coverage throughout the day.