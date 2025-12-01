Person pulled out of Lake Washington near I-90

The Brief Seattle firefighters rescued a person from Lake Washington near Interstate 90 early Monday morning after responding to reports of someone in the water. Crews brought the individual ashore for evaluation and advised drivers to exercise caution while crossing the bridge.



Firefighters pulled a person from Lake Washington near Interstate 90 on Monday morning.

What we know:

Crews responded to a report of a person in the water at about 6:30 a.m. It was not immediately known how the person entered the water.

Rescuers brought the individual ashore to be evaluated.

The Seattle Fire Department warned drivers to use caution when traveling over the bridge.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

Seattle's 'Thanksgiving for All' draws hundreds, helps pets for the holidays

Trump administration says it is halting all asylum decisions after National Guard shooting

Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor

How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.