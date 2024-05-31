Multiple arrests, stolen cars recovered in Tacoma

article

Four people were arrested and multiple stolen cars were recovered after a multi-agency operation in the Tacoma area this week, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force said.

Authorities said during one of the recoveries, officers tried to stop a driver in a Dodge Charger that had temporary plates. Officers had to terminate the pursuit and the driver got away. Air support followed the car to a home in the 500 block of South 64th Street but when officers arrived, the people who were in the car ran away from the scene.

In another case, detectives spotted a man dealing drugs from a Honda Civic in the 8800 block of Pacific Avenue South. Officers arrested the 38-year-old suspect and was booked into jail. He was charged with loitering for the purpose of drug activity, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Also in a separate case, a Ford Mustang pulled up next to a patrol car then started speeding over 100 mph in a 35 mph zone. As officers tried to stop the car, the Mustang kept driving and fled. Officers were unable to pursue the car. Officers in unmarked cars found the car and followed it to a gas station in Lakewood and as it returned to Tacoma, officers deployed spike strips and followed the car to a nearby home. The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested and booked into jail for eluding and reckless driving.

In Olympia, officers arrested a 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman after a Ford Econoline was stolen and later found in the 8800 block of Pacific Avenue South.

A Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Saturn LW and a Lexis were also recovered in Tacoma.

"Auto thefts are a regional issue," said Sgt. Jeff Carroll of the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. "We have detectives from multiple agencies within King and Pierce Counties working together to aggressively investigate prolific thieves and get people their stolen vehicles back."

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Meteorological summer begins Saturday: What does that mean?

UW students terrified after several on-campus armed robberies

Car rams into business in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.



