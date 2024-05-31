Car rams into business in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood

Police are investigating after a car rammed into a building in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood early Friday morning.

The initial 911 call came in at around 1:37 a.m. reporting a car crashing into a business near the corner of Fremont Pl. N and N 36th St.

FOX 13 crews were at the scene Friday morning. As of 5:30 a.m., no emergency crews, police or firefighters were at the scene.

Most of the damage appears to have been at Sinbad Express fast-food restaurant. A tree in front of the building was uprooted, and street signs were damaged.

The staircase in front of the building that leads to Psychic Journey was also damaged in the crash.

Part of the sidewalk was closed off with yellow police tape.

Further details are limited at this time. FOX 13 has reached out to the Seattle Police Department for additional information.

The businesses were closed when the crash happened.

There is no word on the status or condition of the driver who crashed into the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.