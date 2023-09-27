75-year-old arrested for allegedly stabbing broom-wielding man in Fremont

article

A 75-year-old has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man armed with a broom in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood during an argument.

Around 4:45 a.m. on Sept. 22, officers responded to reports of two men fighting in the 3500 block of Albion Place North, near the Fremont Troll. The person who called 911 said one man had a knife and the other had a broom.

Officers arrived and found the man armed with the knife and detained him. His knife was bloody.

Following a trail of blood, officers located a 63-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The 75-year-old was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault.

It's unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other. It's also unknown what led up to the fight.

Police are investigating.