Seattle Police investigate 3 smash-and-grab burglaries, all happening 30 minutes from each other

Police are investigating three overnight crash-and-grab burglaries that happened within 30 minutes of each other in Seattle on Dec. 2.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the first incident happened at around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the Fremont neighborhood. Police responded to the 300 block of N 36th St. and found a black Honda van used to ram the entrance of the business.

Authorities say multiple suspects left the area in two vehicles, a gray sedan and another dark-colored vehicle.

At around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to another incident in the 14300 block of 15th Ave. NE in North Seattle.

When officers arrived, they found a running red Hyundai with severe damage to the rear. The business they crashed into had significant damage to the front door and wall of the building.

One witness spoke with officers and told them they saw six to seven suspects dressed in dark, hooded clothing enter the store for a short time before leaving the scene in multiple vehicles.

At around 4:15 a.m., police received another 911 call about a similar incident in the University District.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 4500 block of University Way NE, they found a gray Hyundai that had been used to ram the entry of the business.

Police were provided a similar description; six to seven suspects wearing baggy clothing with hoods.

Officers verified that the black Honda van and the red Hyundai used in the first two incidents were stolen. The gray Hyundai may have been stolen out of Everett.

The suspects stole an unknown amount of merchandise from all three businesses.

These incidents are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

