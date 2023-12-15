NEW VIDEO: Stolen Kia smashes through Everett smoke shop; thieves cart off products

New video from a weekend smash and grab at an Everett cigar shop sheds more light on what exactly happened after thieves used a stolen Kia to smash through the storefront.

Video from four different angles shows the crime unfolding.

A driver turns off the headlights of a stolen Kia sedan before barreling through the metal gates of the storefront of Everett Cigar & Tobacco. Five masked people then enter the store.

"I have no idea who they are," said Everett Cigar & Tobacco owner Nasir Malik. "Their faces were covered with masks."

The videos show the thieves stealing cigars and tobacco products from the store shelves. At least one large glass pipe was also taken.

A suspect in white shower shoes and black socks is seen stealing what appears to be a display case of lighters.

"It is really traumatic," said Malik. "We opened the next day to show our customers that, yes, we are open."

FOX 13 reported on the initial burglary on Sunday.

As reported, the stolen Kia was left behind by the suspects and seized by Everett Police for evidence purposes.

Malik, who’s been in business for 26 years, said he’s not letting the incident stop him.

"We had 12 people here on Sunday cleaning up," he said. "We cleaned for about 12 hours. Now we’re back and ready to serve our loyal customers."

Everett Police are seeking tips to identify the suspects. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. You can send an anonymous top to 1-800-222-TIPS.