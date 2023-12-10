Stolen Kia ditched after used in Everett tobacco shop smash-and-grab burglary

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (File / FOX 13)

Police say a stolen Kia was used to smash through the front of a tobacco shop in Everett, and burglarize it.

According to police, Everett Cigar & Tobacco, located at 112th St SW and Evergreen Way, was burglarized Sunday morning. A stolen Kia was crashed through the front of the shop, smashing the glass and bending the metal gate to allow suspects to get inside and steal items.

Video shared with FOX 13 shows massive damage to the storefront.

The suspects reportedly ditched the car and ran after the burglary.

Anyone with information is urged to call Everett Police’s tip line at (425) 257-8450 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.