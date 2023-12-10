3 arrested in connection to Edmonds pot shop robbery, sped off in stolen Kias

Three suspects—one of them a teenager—were arrested after reportedly robbing a pot shop in Edmonds, police say.

Police were called Saturday morning to reports of a robbery at Cannazone, located at 72nd Ave W and 212th St SW. When they arrived, they saw three suspects burglarizing the place, who ran when they saw officers.

The suspects got into three separate cars and sped off, and police did not pursue.

Police tracked down two of the cars, and have confirmed all three are stolen Kias.

Edmonds Police say the suspects got out and ran somewhere near Maplewood Dr and Main St. A K9 unit sniffed them out, and all three were treated for injuries and arrested.

Police booked a 23-year-old Federal Way man, a 16-year-old Auburn boy and 20-year-old Seattle man were booked into jail.