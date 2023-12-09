WSP seeks witnesses in deadly hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Bremerton

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Bremerton overnight.

According to the WSP, a passerby discovered the victim’s body on the shoulder of northbound SR-3 on the offramp to Finn Hill at milepost 52.

Investigators believe the crash happened during the hours of darkness between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Featured article

Detectives are seeking information and witnesses to the crash. They are also asking anyone who may have seen a person walking along SR-3 before the crash to call Detective Krista Hedstrom at 360-731-1108, or email Krista.Hedstrom@wsp.wa.gov.

This is a developing story.