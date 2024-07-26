WA judge upholds decision to send 43 young adults back to Green Hill

A Thurston County judge upheld her decision Friday to send 43 young adults back to the Green Hill juvenile facility, despite the state's objections.

The judge ruled that the Washington State Department of Youth, Children and Families (DCYF) improperly transferred the residents to the Department of Corrections in violation of an agreement from a previous lawsuit.

The State moved the inmates due to overcrowding at Washington's juvenile detention facilities, saying the population crisis forced the emergency move.

However, the judge pointed to a lack of action in the months leading up to the emergency transfers, adding that she could couldn't alter the agreement DCYF previously made.

Sarah Nagy with Columbia Legal Services says the move jeopardized the progress dozens of young men were making towards getting college degrees and putting their crimes behind them.

"Because DCYF had a responsibility to care for these young men and to guide their rehabilitation, they broke that promise when they transferred them illegally, they showed them that what they work for doesn’t matter and now there is the chance to repair that and let them go back to what they were working for and their plans for their lives," Nagy said.

DCYF released a statement in response to the judge's decision, saying the return of 43 young people will put the safety of residents and staff at Green Hill School at risk. The full statement reads:

"The safety of the residents and staff in DCYF facilities is most important. The decision to freeze intakes and transfer 43 young people was made in order to prioritize the safety on campus.

The ruling issued today in Thurston County Superior Court related to the transfer of 43 young people will put the safety of residents and staff at Green Hill School at risk. DCYF has requested a stay pending an emergency appeal.

"Due to ongoing legal action we do not have further comment."

A judge will decide if the Court will allow the emergency appeal on Monday.

Caya Lenay, one of the 43 residents who were transferred and currently inside the Washington State Corrections Center, says he's relieved by the decision.

"I feel pretty good about that, that it worked out in our favor and the court her ruling that she had last week, we deserve to go back to Green Hill and I’m glad she thought so as well," Lenay said.

