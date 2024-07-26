Toxic algae warning issued for Ocean Shores waterways

article

The Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division has issued a health advisory for all freshwater bodies in and around Ocean Shores after test results confirmed the presence of toxins in the Oyhut Canal, just south of Lake Minard. The area had been showing signs of an algal bloom, prompting precautionary measures.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid any contact with water in areas where algae blooms are visible. This includes refraining from swimming, wading, paddleboarding or fishing, and keeping pets away from the water. Algae blooms can shift with changing wind directions, potentially affecting other areas.

Identifying toxic algae

Toxic algae, or cyanobacteria, can produce harmful toxins affecting humans, pets, and animals. These blooms often resemble green pea soup, but they can also appear streaky or clumpy, with colors ranging from green to brown, red or bluish.

Symptoms of exposure

Exposure to toxic algae can cause various symptoms, including muscle weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea. Skin contact may result in irritation or a rash. Children are particularly at risk due to their smaller body size and higher likelihood of ingesting water.

Protecting pets

Pets are highly susceptible to toxic algae exposure. Symptoms in animals include lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, convulsions, difficulty breathing and general weakness. If pets exhibit any of these signs, immediate veterinary attention is necessary.

Safety measures

If exposed to toxic algae, individuals should rinse off immediately and monitor for symptoms. For pets, prevent them from licking their fur and seek veterinary care if symptoms arise.

It is also advised to avoid consuming fish from areas with visible algae and to thoroughly clean any fish caught, discarding the guts.

Prevention and reporting

Reducing the use of fertilizers, maintaining septic systems and properly disposing of pet waste can help decrease nutrient levels in water, thus preventing algae blooms.

For further information or to report an algae bloom, contact the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division at 360-249-4222 or email them at EHD@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

For more details on toxic algae, visit the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division website.

