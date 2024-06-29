Toxic algae caution advisory issued for Pierce County lake

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is asking people and pets to avoid the areas of Bay Lake in Key Peninsula after issuing a toxic algae caution advisory this week.

Samples were collected by the department on Tuesday and the advisory was posted on Friday.

According to health officials, a lake with visible algae can pose health risks.

The department will inspect the lake again this upcoming week, and if the algae bloom is gone, they'll leave the advisory in place for two more weeks out of caution.

What is a toxic algae bloom?

Algae blooms happen in fresh water with the right amount of sunlight, temperature and nutrients, which grow rapidly. The algae can float to the surface to form scum, which looks like green paint.

Which lakes does Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department test?

Bay Lake

Clear Lake

Harts Lake

Lake Minterwood

Ohop Lake

Palmer Lake

Silver Lake

Spanaway Lake

Tanwax Lake

Lake Tapps

Lake Whitman

Symptoms after contact with toxic algae

People can experience muscle weakness, vomiting, diarrhea or nausea if water with toxic algae is consumed. Skin contact with toxic algae can cause irritation or a rash.

What to do if your pet gets sick

After playing in water, pets are likely to get sick from toxic algae. If the following symptoms happen, the health department said to contact your veterinarian:

Lethargy

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Convulsions

Difficulty breathing

General weakness

Anyone who sees an algae bloom is asked to report it to the health department to help track them. The department said people can report the bloom at 253-649-1420.

