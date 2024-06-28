Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in Seattle, Everett, Tacoma

As the Fourth of July approaches, Seattle residents and visitors are gearing up for a night of spectacular fireworks displays across the city.

With numerous events planned, there’s no shortage of places to celebrate Independence Day.

Keep reading for a guide to the best spots to catch the fireworks around Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma and in Everett.

Seattle Fourth of July fireworks shows

Seafair 4th of July

The annual Seafair 4th of July at Lake Union is one of the most popular events in Seattle. The festivities include a breathtaking fireworks display that can be viewed from Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park. Gates open at 3 p.m., with the fireworks show starting at 10:15 p.m.

Gas Works Park will offer family-friendly activities throughout the day, including live music, food vendors, sack races, pie-eating contests and more.

All festivities are free, but those who want a guaranteed spot for the show can reserve seats. Ticket prices range from $50 to $99.

Eastside Fourth of July fireworks shows

Bellevue Family 4th

The Bellevue Family 4th presented by The Bellevue Collection returns to Bellevue Downtown Park. It's the 32nd year of the event, which includes free live performances, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and more.

The fireworks display starts at 10:05 p.m. followed by a post-fireworks set by Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Carnation

The Carnation 4th of July Celebration features events all day long - capped off with fireworks, a beer garden, food and live music at Remlinger Farms.

Events kick off with a 5K run at Remlinger at 9:30 a.m. followed by a pancake breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. at Tolt UCC. The Main Grand Parade is at 11:30 a.m.

Live music, beer garden and vendors are at Remlinger from 4-10 p.m. followed by the fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Snoqualmie

Snoqualmie's Annual Fireworks Show is produced by Church on the Ridge. The fireworks show called "Red, White & Boom" begins around 9:45 p.m. The free event begins at 7 p.m. at Snoqualmie Community Park.

North of Seattle Fourth of July fireworks shows

Everett’s July Fourth

Everett's Fourth of July activities include a parade, festival, food trucks, beer garden, kids' activities and fireworks. The event at Legion Memorial Park starts at 3 p.m. and is free to attend. The fireworks show begins after dark and wraps up around 10:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace

Mountlake Terrace's 3rd of July Family Celebration begins at 6 p.m. with pie eating contests, field games, a DJ and food trucks. The fireworks display over Lake Bellinger begins around 10 p.m.

South of Seattle Fourth of July fireworks shows

Tacoma’s 4th of July Summer Blast

Tacoma’s 4th of July Summer Blast returns to the Ruston Way Waterfront with a full day of live music, food, entertainment and craft vendors. The event begins at noon and the celebration takes place at Dune Peninsula and Cummings Park on Ruston Way. There will be more than 150 vendors, two stages and a 20-minute fireworks display.

The EQC Fireworks Show over Commencement Bay starts around 10 p.m.

Auburn Fourth of July Festival

For families in the South Sound, Auburn's Fourth of July Festival at Les Gove Park will feature multiple entertainment stages, craft artists, a car show , inflatable rides, euro-bungee trampolines, train rides and other fun activities for kids. The event will also offer a rock climbing wall, mini golf, bocce and food concessions. A $10 wristband provides unlimited access to rides, balloon art and more. Activity wristband sales begin at 10 a.m., with the event running from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Leashed, licensed and well-behaved pets are welcome.

Des Moines

Des Moines, Washington is hosting its Spectacular July 4th Celebration with music at 5 p.m. and a drone show at 10 p.m. There will also be food trucks, a maker's market, entertainers and more. It's all happening at Des Moines Marina & Beach Park.

Federal Way

Federal Way's annual 4th of July Celebration Red, White & Blues takes place from 4-11:30 p.m. The free event is at Celebration Park. Main stage entertainment starts at 4 p.m. and fireworks are at 10:15 p.m.

Kent

Kent's Fourth of July Spectacular features live music and food trucks from 5-10 p.m. at Lake Meridian Park. The fireworks show is at 10 p.m. A free shuttle runs from 5-10 p.m. until after the fireworks.

Lacey

The Lacey Fireworks Spectacular is on July 3 from 4-11 p.m. at Rainier Vista Park. The event also features food, music and fun.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Marysville man charged with mother's murder after spending 3 years at psychiatric hospital

Teen killed in Seattle park shooting, 3 suspects arrested in Everett

Tacoma's youth summer program to keep kids safe, active already seeing record attendance

Jury finds Auburn police officer guilty of murdering man in 2019 shooting

WA mother arrested after killing boyfriend inside home with children present

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.