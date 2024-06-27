WA mother arrested after killing boyfriend inside home with children present

A homicide investigation is underway in Gig Harbor after a woman shot and killed her boyfriend inside her home Wednesday night. Authorities say children were there when it happened.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), at around 9:56 p.m., someone called 911 saying they heard people screaming and then several gunshots being fired at a home near the corner of Ray Nash Dr. NW and Ray Nash Ct. NW.

Deputies set up police tape around a Gig Harbor home where a deadly shooting took place. (Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

The PCSD says the 911 caller said, "the mother had shot the stepfather". Another 911 caller reported the woman running down the road.

When deputies arrived, they detained the 34-year-old woman. When they went inside the home to investigate, they found the 39-year-old man dead.

The woman’s 11-year-old daughter and two other young relatives were at the home during the shooting.

After interviewing the suspect, detectives learned that she and the victim were using drugs before the shooting. Detectives believe that she shot her boyfriend and then fired more shots as she ran from the home.

The woman was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.