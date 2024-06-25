Gig Harbor teacher accused of child molestation faces more charges

Charges are stacking up against a Gig Harbor elementary teacher accused of sexually assaulting four of his students.

Police arrested 34-year-old Jordan Henderson on April 18, 2024 after multiple children came forward saying they were molested by him. He is charged with nine counts of child molestation.

Henderson was released the same day on electronic home monitoring after posting a $100,000 bail. The conditions were that he was not allowed to go near any children but his own, but three weeks later, neighbors say they caught him violating those terms.

Pierce County deputies received a call from a neighbor who said Henderson was hosting gatherings at his home with children present.

He was heard saying "cute little skirt" to a four to five-year-old girl walking towards his home, according to court documents. His bail has since been increased to $750,000.

Henderson was once a trusted and respected teacher and deacon in the Gig Harbor community, as many were shocked by the news of his arrest.

"The nightmares, the trauma, it’s been absolutely horrific, considering the innocence that has been stolen from these children," one mother testified at Henderson's hearing in April. "We can't drive past the school building without her hiding her eyes."

Kevin Hasting, an attorney representing victims and their families, says Henderson used his position of power and trust to target, groom and ultimately sexually assault his students in his classroom.

"Unfortunately, predators who prey on children often don't just stop with one," Hasting said. "It's part of the grooming process that we we see time and time again."

Hasting says a fourth student of Henderson's has also recently accused him of sexual assault.

When asked if more victims could come forward, Hasting said, "It wouldn't surprise me."

The Peninsula School District has not commented on the latest victim's claims, saying that it's a police matter. Yet, Henderson remains on paid administrative leave.

Henderson is expected to make another court appearance Wednesday morning.

