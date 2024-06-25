Seattle Public Library asking patrons to keep books longer amid cyber attack

The Seattle Public Library (SPL) is asking book borrowers not to return books as it recovers from a cybersecurity attack that has hindered its day-to-day operations for nearly a month.

Keep reading to learn which Seattle Public Library services are currently available and which are unavailable.

What happened with Seattle Public Libraries?

According to a press release from SPL, the library first noticed a ransomware event impacting its technology systems in the early morning hours of May 25. The ransomware disruption initially impacted access to staff and public computers, its online catalog and loaning system, e-books, in-building Wi-Fi and its website.

The library contacted law enforcement and took its systems completely offline to investigate and begin restoring them.

Since the incident first came to light, SPL has made progress in its recovery process, with patron access to e-books and e-audiobooks restored on June 13, marking a significant milestone.

On June 25, SPL began restoring staff access to the library's network. While patrons still have limited access to the library's network, reestablishing staff access is the first step toward full recovery.

The Seattle Public Library remains open and is continuing to lend out physical books to patrons; some digital services are also available. However, a unique aspect of this ransomware event is that SPL is asking book borrowers to keep their items a little longer, even if they are overdue.

"Because we cannot currently check physical materials back into our catalog, we encourage you to hold onto them a bit longer," SPL announced in a press release. "The Library does not charge daily fines for overdue materials. Once we get back online, we will update due dates for materials."

What Seattle Public Library services are available?

According to SPL, the ransomware attack has limited access to library services, but some services have since been restored. Here's a list of all available services:

What Seattle Public Library services are unavailable?

As Seattle Public Library recovers from a cybersecurity ransomware attack, some services will be unavailable to patrons for an undetermined amount of time:

Access to your library account, including the ability to place new holds in the catalog

Access to SPL Pickup Lockers for 24/7 access to holds

Access to certain online resources

In-building Wi-Fi

Public computers

Printing and copying

Museum Pass

Paying fees online

Interlibrary Loans (ILL). However, you can return your ILL books.

Microfilm and microfiche

How many Seattle Public Libraries are there?

There are 27 library locations in neighborhoods throughout the city of Seattle, according to SPL.

SPL has not provided specific dates for when full services will be restored. Until then, the Library has made a complete list of available services accessible to the public.