WA wildfire roundup: Nearly 8,000 acres burning across the state

Fire crews are monitoring several active wildfires burning in different counties across Washington, including some that broke out in the past few days.

Here are the major wildfires to know about in Washington:

Pioneer Fire - Chelan County

The Pioneer Fire is a 4,530-acre wildfire burning in the Lake Chelan-Sawtooth Wilderness Area.

It's located along steep slopes between Meadow Creek and Prince Creek, about 31 miles northwest of Chelan.

0% contained, but a perimeter has been established around the fire. Full containment not expected until October.

Level 3 Evacuations (LEAVE NOW) for north of Moore Point south to Canoe Creek. Level 2 Evacuations (PREPARE TO LEAVE) for Canoe Creek to Lone Fir Creek.

557 personnel, nine aircraft assigned

Slide Ranch Fire - Yakima County

The Slide Ranch Fire is a 3,200-acre wildfire burning south of White Swan, WA.

It's located on tribal land near homes. Firefighters believe 13-17 structures were lost in the fire.

Containment unknown, but evacuation levels were downgraded Monday morning.

Level 1 Evacuations (GET READY TO LEAVE) for the area of White Swan and Harrah, WA.

FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs.

Buck family, Williams family, Sherry and sons) Multiple GoFundMe's have been set up for those who lost their homes/property in the fire: ( Wilma Buck

Gold Creek Fire - Okanogan County

The Gold Creek Fire is a 200-acre wildfire burning about three miles south of Carlton, WA.

It's located in very steep and rugged terrain near the Methow River, directly east of the Pioneer Fire.

0% contained, but 70% lined.

Level 2 Evacuations (PREPARE TO LEAVE) for the area of Gold Creek Road at Gold Creek Loop Road.

139 personnel, 16 aircraft assigned

Dearinger Fire - Snohomish County

The Dearinger Fire is a 48-acre wildfire burning about 10 miles northwest of Darrington, WA.

It's located in steep, rocky terrain on privately-owned timberland.

0% contained, crews working on containment lines.

No evacuations, fire poses no threat to surrounding communities or infrastructure.

82 personnel, multiple aircraft assigned

Number Two Fire - Chelan County (CONTAINED)

The Number Two Fire was contained after burning 25 acres about four miles west of Wenatchee. It threatened several homes and structures near Number Two Canyon Road. All evacuations have been lifted.

Keys Road Fire - Yakima County

A wildfire burned about 30 acres of a heavily wooded area in Yakima last week is now contained. Evacuations have been lifted.

The cause of all these fires is still under investigation.

Washington State DNR Wildfire on X will provide future updates on wildfires burning in the state as information becomes available. Additional information on active wildfires across the U.S. can be found on InciWeb.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.