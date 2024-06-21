Wildfire prompts Level 3 'GO NOW' evacuations in Yakima area

article

Yakima Valley Emergency Management officials have issued a Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation notice for residents of the Terrace Heights area in Yakima due to a rapidly spreading wildfire.

The directive, which signals an immediate threat to lives and property, urges residents within the designated evacuation zone to evacuate without delay.

The evacuation zone starts at the intersection of University Parkway and North Keys Road, the boundary extends west to the Yakima River, then follows the river southward to West Birchfield Road. From there, the zone reaches west to the junction of West Birchfield Road and South Keys Road and then continues northeast on South Keys Road to University Place Parkway. Finally, the perimeter stretches north on University Place Parkway, returning to the intersection with North Keys Road.

Residents are advised to gather their family members and pets, get into their vehicles, and vacate the area immediately to ensure their safety. The evacuation should be prompt, giving priority to personal safety over property and belongings.

Updates, as well as details regarding the exact boundaries of the evacuation area, can be found on the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management's Facebook page.

