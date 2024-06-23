Wenatchee neighborhoods threatened by wildfire, Level 3 evacuations issued

A 100-acre wildfire that broke out in Wenatchee on Sunday is threatening multiple homes, and residents are being advised to evacuate.

Chelan County Emergency Management has issued Level 3 Evacuations – meaning GET OUT NOW! – for those living on Castle Heights Drive, Kings Court, Canyonside Road, and nearby residents on Number 2 Canyon Road.

Level 1 Evacuations – meaning GET READY TO LEAVE – have been issued for the area directly south of the Level 2 Evacuations, specifically on Center Court Drive and below Number 2 Canyon Road.

The wildfire appears to be burning near Canyonside Road.

The Chelan County Emergency Incidents Map provides a real-time map of current evacuation levels.

Anyone not living on Number 2 Canyon Road is asked to stay out of the area so firefighters can work.

The Red Cross is opening a shelter for evacuees at the Sage Hills Church by 7 pm.

