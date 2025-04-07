12-year-old girl missing in North Seattle

The Brief Seattle police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. She was last seen near Bitter Lake Reservoir Park in North Seattle.



Seattle police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in North Seattle.

What we know:

Officers are looking for Clarice, last seen near the Bitter Lake Reservoir Park, located at North 143rd Street and Linden Avenue North.

Clarice is Black, has a black ponytail, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple sweater, possibly a brown puffy jacket, blue jeans, and Nike tennis shoes with orange, green and white on them.

If you see Clarice, please call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

