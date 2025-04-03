Water main break in Seattle's Crown Hill neighborhood impacts 3,000

The Brief A water main break in Seattle's Crown Hill neighborhood has left around 3,000 customers without water. A Boil Water Advisory is in effect as a precaution for impacted households and businesses. Seattle Public Utilities estimates it will take up to 48 hours to confirm the water is safe to drink.



An estimated 3,000 customers are without water after an overnight water main break in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood.

(Seattle Public Utilities)

According to Seattle Public Utilities (SPU), the water main break happened at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. As a precaution, a Boil Water Advisory is in effect for about 3,000 households and businesses.

The area impacted by the break include:

The south border of Northwest 83rd Street

The north border of Northwest Woodbine Way

The east border of 9th Avenue Northwest

The west border of Valmay Avenue Northwest – 23rd Avenue Northwest

As of 10:30 a.m., there were no signs of contaminants in the water. However, the loss of water pressure creates a risk of contaminants entering the pipes.

What they're saying:

"Residents and businesses in the affected area are advised to use boiled water, or purchased bottled water, for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice," SPU announced in a Thursday press release.

Officials say for the best results, bring the tap water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute.

When will the water be turned back on?

SPU estimates it will take up to 48 hours for tests to confirm that the water is safe to drink.

Can I use my dishwasher during the Boil Water Advisory?

According to SPU, dishwashers can be used if you run the sanitizing/heat cycle with commercial dishwashing detergent. If you don’t use a dishwasher, dishes can be hand-washed if rinsed in a diluted bleach solution. Officials recommend using one teaspoon of household bleach for each gallon of water, then letting the dishes air-dry.

Can I shower during a Boil Water Advisory?

SPU says tap water can be used for showers and baths, but it should not be ingested. Parents with babies are encouraged to use extreme caution when bathing.

To stay updated on the progress of restoring water to the area, SPU encourages customers to visit AtYourService.Seattle.gov and check its social media pages.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release by Seattle Public Utilities.

