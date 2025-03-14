Water shutoffs coming to Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood this month

The Brief Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood will experience water shutoffs starting this Sunday for necessary upgrades to a 100-year-old water main, with additional shutoffs planned later this month. Repairs involve building a stormwater line and will cause temporary disruptions and noise due to heavy vehicles on-site during the scheduled work hours.



People living in Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood will have their water shut off this Sunday for long-overdue repairs, with more shutoffs to follow this month.

According to the City of Seattle, the water main under Eastlake is 100 years old and is in dire need of earthquake-resistant upgrades.

Road crews have been working for months to build a stormwater line, and the next stretch will take them between Fuhrman Ave E and E Allison St.

Eastlake water shutoff map.

Water shutoff in East Seattle

Timeline:

The city says there will be several temporary water shutoffs starting around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 16.

Disruptions will continue until 4:00 a.m. March 17.

The next water shutoff is scheduled for Sunday, March 23, from 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.

Officials say there will be heavy vehicles on-site throughout the repairs, so residents should expect some noise during those hours.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the City of Seattle.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Family wants justice years after Graham, WA man's death

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.