Motorcyclist killed in crash along Chuckanut Drive near Bow, WA

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Chuckanut Dr. near Bow, Washington Sunday afternoon.

According to the WSP, at around 2:21 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a crash between a car and a motorcycle near the corner of Chuckanut Dr. and Sunset Rd.

Life Flight responded shortly after the initial response, but unfortunately, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

According to WSP investigators, a 70-year-old woman was driving northbound on Chuckanut Dr. while the motorcyclist was heading southbound.

The woman attempted to make a left turn onto Sunset Rd. and struck the motorcyclist. Both vehicles came to a rest blocking the intersection.

The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Freddy Blondel of Maple Ridge, British Columbia.

The WSP says the cause of this crash was failure to yield. Drugs or alcohol were not involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.