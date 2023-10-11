WSP investigates two-car crash that killed 17-year-old driver near Concrete

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old boy near Concrete Monday afternoon.

The WSP says at around 3:15 p.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on SR-20 at milepost 93.

When troopers arrived, a 17-year-old boy from Concrete was found dead at the scene. The WSP says he was the sole occupant of the 1993 Honda Accord he was driving.

The three occupants of the other vehicle involved survived, though a 37-year-old Sedro Woolley woman was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

WSP investigators say the teenager was heading eastbound on SR-20 when he crossed the center line and struck the second car traveling westbound. Troopers say he struck the 2022 GMC Yukon broadside.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. Everyone involved were wearing seatbelts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.