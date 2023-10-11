Expand / Collapse search

WSP investigates two-car crash that killed 17-year-old driver near Concrete

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

File photo of a police lights atop a patrol vehicle

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old boy near Concrete Monday afternoon.

The WSP says at around 3:15 p.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on SR-20 at milepost 93. 

When troopers arrived, a 17-year-old boy from Concrete was found dead at the scene. The WSP says he was the sole occupant of the 1993 Honda Accord he was driving. 

The three occupants of the other vehicle involved survived, though a 37-year-old Sedro Woolley woman was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

WSP investigators say the teenager was heading eastbound on SR-20 when he crossed the center line and struck the second car traveling westbound. Troopers say he struck the 2022 GMC Yukon broadside.

Featured

'Wheel appeared to be sparking or on fire’: Search underway for truck after rogue tire kills 2
article

'Wheel appeared to be sparking or on fire’: Search underway for truck after rogue tire kills 2

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has identified a vehicle that may have been involved in Thursday's deadly crash on I-5, where a rogue tire smashed through the windshield of a van. 

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. Everyone involved were wearing seatbelts. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Rain returns to Seattle and crashes increase

As we start to see the return of rain across the Puget Sound region, the number of car crashes seems to go up. Law enforcement agencies from all around Western Washington are reporting a number of dangerous crashes, serving as a reminder to pay attention and take it slow when inclement weather rolls in.