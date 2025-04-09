Armed suspects rob elderly man in Seattle's Madison Park neighborhood

The Brief An 87-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in Seattle's Madison Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The suspects stole his $45,000 Rolex wristwatch.



Police are investigating after an 87-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in Seattle’s Madison Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the suspects got away with the victim’s $45,000 Rolex wristwatch.

The SPD says at around 3:22 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery near the corner of 38th Place East and 38th Avenue East. This area is just east of Broadmoor Golf Course.

The victim, who was uninjured, told authorities that he had just pulled into his driveway when two armed suspects rushed out of a vehicle parked in a neighbor’s driveway, pointed their guns at him and stole his wristwatch.

The suspects left before the victim called 911 and were not located by police.

The circumstances leading up to the robbery remain under investigation, with the SPD's Robbery Unit leading the effort.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

