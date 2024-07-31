13, 15-year-old arrested for back-to-back armed robberies in Seattle

Seattle Police arrested two teenagers, a 13 and 15-year-old, suspected of committing back-to-back armed robberies and attempting to flee from officers in a stolen vehicle.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) released bodycam footage of the arrests, which happened on June 22.

At 9:38 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a bank ATM in the Madison Park neighborhood, on E. Madison St. near 41st Ave. E.

SPD said two victims were robbed at gunpoint by two men wearing masks and hoodies.

While investigating the robbery, police say they located the suspects after they committed a second armed robbery on 71st Pl. S in the Rainier View neighborhood.

Officers pursued the suspects on foot, and the two were arrested after being pulled out of a stolen vehicle they attempted to drive off in.

The car was not in park when the suspects were pulled out of it, causing it to roll and collide with a patrol car. According to police, the car was stolen earlier that night in an armed carjacking by two men in ski masks.

Officers recovered stolen credit cards, cash, and a realistic-looking gun believed to be used in the robberies. SPD says the stolen property was documented and returned to the victims.

The 13 and 15-year-old suspects were booked into juvenile detention for multiple counts of first-degree robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. They could face additional charges depending on the investigation.

