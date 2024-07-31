Boeing names Kelly Ortberg as new president, CEO

Boeing's Board of Directors has named Robert K. "Kelly" Ortberg as the company's new president and chief executive officer.

The company announced on Wednesday that his role will go into effect Aug. 8, and he will serve on Boeing's Board of Directors.

"The Board conducted a thorough and extensive search process over the last several months to select the next CEO of Boeing and Kelly has the right skills and experience to lead Boeing in its next chapter," said Steven Mollenkopf, Chair of the Board. "Kelly is an experienced leader who is deeply respected in the aerospace industry, with a well-earned reputation for building strong teams and running complex engineering and manufacturing companies. We look forward to working with him as he leads Boeing through this consequential period in its long history."

He will take over the company that has been rocked by legal, regulatory and production problems.

Boeing, based in Arlington, Virginia, agreed to plead guilty to fraud in connection with the Max, two of which crashed, killing 346 people. The Federal Aviation Administration has increased its oversight of the company following mistakes including the blowout of a panel on an Alaska Airlines jet. It is pushing back against whistleblower allegations of manufacturing shortcuts that crimp on safety.

Featured article

The company is dealing with supply-chain problems that are hindering production, which it hopes to fix in part by re-acquiring Spirit AeroSystems, a key contractor. It is still trying to persuade regulators to approve two new models of the Max and a bigger version of its two-aisle 777 jetliner. And it faces a multi-billion-dollar decision on when to design a new single-aisle plane to replace the Max.

The company reported a loss of $1.44 billion for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $149 million a year earlier.

Who is Robert K. "Kelly Ortberg?

Kelly Ortbeg, 64, has 35 years of aerospace leadership that he'll bring to his new role.

He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineer from the University of Iowa, and started his career in 1983 as an engineer with Texas Instruments.

In 1987, he joined Rockwell Collins as a program manager and held increasingly important leadership positions at the company prior to becoming its president and CEO in 2013.

Kelly Ortberg, chief executive officer of Rockwell Collins Inc., stands for a photograph at the company's production facility in in Manchester, Iowa, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. Boeing Co. has chosen Rockwell Collins to provide the first touch Expand

Ortberg helped Rockwell Collins's integration with United Technologies and RTX until his retirement from RTX in 2021.

He also served on the Board of Directors of RTX, on the Board of Directors of Aptiv PLC, and is the former Chair of the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) Board of Governors.

"I'm extremely honored and humbled to join this iconic company," said Ortberg. "Boeing has a tremendous and rich history as a leader and pioneer in our industry, and I'm committed to working together with the more than 170,000 dedicated employees of the company to continue that tradition, with safety and quality at the forefront. There is much work to be done, and I'm looking forward to getting started."

Replacing retiring Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun

Ortberg will succeed Dave Calhoun, who announced earlier this year that he would step down as the CEO after serving as president and CEO since January 2020 and as a Board of Directors member since 2009.

Dave Calhoun, chief executive officer of Boeing Co., speaks during a panel session at the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The third Qatar Economic Forum will shine a light on the rising south-to-south economy and (Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Expand

In addition to Calhoun's departure, the company also announced that Board Chair Larry Kellner did not intend to stand for re-election. The board elected Mollenkopf to succeed Kellner as independent board chair in this role. Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal also retired from the company and Stephanie Pope was appointed to lead BCA.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

MORE BOEING HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

A panel that blew off a Boeing jet will get star billing during a Washington hearing

Boeing admits defrauding US government, forced to pay hundreds of millions

US files details of Boeing's plea deal related to plane crashes. It's in the hands of a judge now

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.