4 arrested in Seattle pot shop robbery

A Seattle pot shop is cleaning up after a burglary early Wednesday morning.

The Seattle Police Department said officers responded to a report of a commercial burglary on Blanchard Street in the Belltown neighborhood.

When FOX 13 crews arrived at the scene, the Have a Heart storefront was damaged.

Seattle police said they arrested four suspects in connection with the burglary.

