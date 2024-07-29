Disabled Auburn couple's bikes stolen from their backyard

Trisenda Mayfield and Clinton Ingram are devastated after their chained-up bikes were stolen from their backyard in Auburn Sunday night.

Mayfield, who uses a hand cycle bike due to her disability, and Ingram, who recently suffered a stroke, relied on their bikes for exercise and to spend time together outdoors.

"If you see me crying, that's because I'm mad, not because I'm sad. It's more I'm mad that somebody would have the gall to do that, you know?" said Mayfield.

The couple had securely locked the bikes close to the sliding door of their home near the Auburn City Seventh-day Adventist Church on 29th St. SE because they were doing spring cleaning.

"The bikes were there at 10 p.m. last night," Mayfield said. "But when we went to check on them at 11:25, we realized that one of the wheels was missing and then realized both bikes were gone," she said.

Ingram, who had been excited about converting his bike into an electric one to make it easier for him to ride, expressed his frustration.

"It wasn't too long since I had a stroke, so I like to do exercise, walk, ride the bike, but can't do that now," he said.

The stolen bikes include a 20-inch AMC Back Bay folding bike and a unique Sopur handbrake bike, which is ADA accessible. Mayfield described the distinctive features of her bike, hoping that it would aid in its identification.

"It's missing a little sponge in the tire of the brake, and there is only one in there. Plus, it has 'Sopur' written on it," she explained.

Both Mayfield and Ingram are low-income, making it difficult for them to replace the stolen bikes. Mayfield expressed gratitude to Bike Works, a non-profit organization in Seattle, for providing them with the bikes.

"We have been working hard to lose weight so we can ride together," Mayfield said. "It's a great opportunity for both of us to be out on a bike."

The couple has filed a police report and turned to social media platforms to seek help. "Just bring them back. They are worth more to us than you can imagine," she pleaded.

Anyone with information about the stolen bikes is urged to call 911 or contact the Auburn Police Department.

