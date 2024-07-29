Seattle's Alki Beach set to install new speed humps, cushions

In an effort to tackle speeding issues, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is set to implement new traffic-calming measures along several streets on Alki Beach.

Over the coming weeks, SDOT will be installing approximately 10 sets of speed humps and speed cushions on Harbor Avenue S.W., Alki Avenue S.W. and 56th Avenue S.W.

Keep reading to learn more about the project and why the improvements are needed.

A map of where the new speed humps and cushions will be placed on Alki Beach courtesy of the Seattle Department of Transportation

When will construction begin?

Construction is anticipated to start on Tuesday and may last up to a week. Following the initial construction phase, crews will return about a month later to apply permanent markings once the asphalt has fully set and hardened.

What to expect during construction

During the construction period, residents and visitors should watch for temporary no-parking signs in the affected areas. These signs will be in place during the installation of the speed humps in late July and when crews return for final touches about a month later.

Recent traffic improvements

This initiative builds on recent efforts by SDOT to enhance road safety.

Over the past few years, SDOT has added several speed humps along Alki Avenue S.W. and Harbor Avenue S.W., and constructed a raised center divider to prevent illegal maneuvers and improve traffic flow.

For the latest updates on the construction schedule and any changes, keep an eye on SDOT announcements and local community boards.

Why are more speed humps, cushions being added?

In June, a 22-year-old's death along Alki Avenue S.W. sparked calls for increased safety measures and a community action plan. The representative for the West Seattle community, Councilmember Rob Saka, organized the gathering.

"We’re here because this is the second homicide in my district, but the very first homicide happened to one of our neighbors," Saka shared with a crowd in June. "Public safety is my highest priority."

Leaders from the Seattle Department of Transportation shared they were working on reimagining the Duwamish Head area of Alki, a known rallying point for street racers in June, with reduced lane sizes and additional speed bumps. This would be an addition to safety measures like speed bumps and lane dividers already installed back in 2022. The city also promised to add speed cameras to the area, but those won’t be installed for some time.

"For crystal clarity, funding is not an issue, to implement and deploy those speed racing enforcement cameras," said Saka. "There’s some short-term solutions that we can and must and are getting ready to implement, including immediately by some of the lane narrowing features."

One other suggestion Saka is energized about is removing the back-in angle parking spots along Love Locks Park.

"People out here congregated all up and down this Duwamish Head parking, playing loud music, drinking, doing drugs and it's 20-, 30-, 40-plus people," said Saka. "You convert that to parallel parking and it reduces the amount of people that can congregate here."

