Speed cameras on Washington highways; Lawmakers hope to curb number of crashes

State lawmakers are looking to crack down on car crashes and deaths with a new bill that would add speeding cameras to highways.

Lawmakers are expected to discuss House Bill 2485 this week.

The law aims to add two to three automated traffic cameras to state highways for a pilot program. The program will collect data over time to determine how best to implement speed cameras throughout the state. Representative Andrew Barkis is one of the bill’s sponsors. He says a law like this is needed in Washington.

"Speeding is one of many different issues in law enforcement that we’re dealing with right now, and we can’t dismiss what’s happening on our highways and that is an ever-increasing trend of more fatalities," said Barkis.

Data FOX 13 News obtained shows Washington faced a morbid-record year in 2023. The numbers show there were 697 car crash deaths statewide. That is more than any of the previous years, over the last decade.

King, Pierce, and Thurston counties also had a record-setting year for deadly crashes.

"We have to make sure that we are putting in the proper restraints. Taking all of those things into consideration, privacy, and how it’s being used, what are the tools, et cetera. We’re not, you know, looking at the big brother aspect, but we are looking at what’s being done," said Barkis.

However, some drivers have concerns.

"It’s kind of terrorizing. I’ve seen in other parts of the country, they have the overhead cameras they say that are on the road," said Kate Atwell.

Atwell says she has a lot of questions regarding how this law would be enforced.

"Where do they draw the line? Are there warnings? Does it affect your insurance?" Atwell asked.

Barkis says the law is still in the early stages. There are no specifics regarding where the cameras would be installed. However, Barkis says he envisions the penalties being the same as if you got pulled over for speeding.

On average, the cost of a speeding ticket is around $150.

For drivers like Vickie Hananel, the cost is worth the promise of safer roads.

"If you’re talking about public safety, I think that has to take precedence," she said. "I think it might be a good idea in a way, because you might have less road rage, which I think is a real problem here," she added.

This bill is scheduled for committee discussion on Wednesday.

Barkis says there is another bill being considered this legislative session which aims to add speed cameras to city and local roads too.