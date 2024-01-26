Lawmakers introduce bill that would lower blood alcohol limit in Washington

A bill making its way through the Washington state legislature would lower our state’s blood alcohol limit from .08 to .05.

House Bill 2196 was introduced by Rep. Brandy Donaghy from Mill Creek.

If passed, it would make Washington only the second state in the country to lower the limit.

Utah’s legislature made the change in 2017.

FILE-Glasses of beer are served at a restaurant and bar in San Francisco, Ca. (Photo By Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

In its first year, the state saw the deadly crash rate decrease by nearly 20%.

Several people spoke in support of the Bill in Olympia, including representatives from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office, Washington State Patrol, and the Department of Health.

Lawmakers also heard opposition to the bill, including from representatives from the Washington Hospitality Association, who said that it would make businesses and employees more liable for over-serving customers.

More than 800 people were killed in car crashes in our state last year.

Of those deaths, more than half involved impaired drivers.

A similar bill made its way through the legislature in 2023, but ultimately failed.