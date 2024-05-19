1 person found dead inside house fire near Lake Stevens

One person was found dead as Snohomish County firefighters worked to put out a house fire near Lake Stevens early Saturday morning.

Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue says crews were dispatched around 12:20 a.m. to a fully engulfed house fire on Carlson Road in Machias.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they noticed a large amount of fire on the front of the house, and the front door was already burnt down.

Crews immediately got to work, attacking the fire from all sides, including the basement and attic.

According to Snohomish Fire and Rescue, an initial search of the home was performed but difficult conditions inside slowed the firefighter's progress.

As they were fighting the fire from the inside, crews located a person dead in a back bedroom.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes and a full search of the home was conducted around 30 minutes after arrival.

Snohomish Fire says there was only one occupant inside the home at the time of the fire, which was the victim crews found. No firefighters were injured.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshals office is investigating the cause of the fire.

