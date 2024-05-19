Seattle Police are investigating two overnight drive-by shootings in West Seattle that happened within minutes of each other.

On Wednesday, May 15, at 12:28 a.m., Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at Beach Drive SW and SW Andover Street in the Alki neighborhood.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was driving home and was followed by a car of suspects who were pointing guns at him. As the victim tried to evade them, his car was shot at.

Luckily, the victim was unharmed. Police recovered several shell casings but did not locate the suspects.

A few minutes after the first shooting, officers responded to another shooting on Harbor Avenue SW and SW California Place, near the northmost point of West Seattle.

Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. He was provided aid and later transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect's vehicle was weaving in front of the victim's car before the shooting. When the victim confronted them, they opened fire.

Police were unable to locate the suspects or vehicle from the second shooting.

These incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS.

